Funeral next week in San José for YCHS grad Kevin Nishita

Dec. 4—The funeral for Yuba City High School graduate Kevin Nishita, who died from injuries sustained while working as a security guard for a Bay Area TV crew last week, will take place next week, according to the family.

A KRON4 news crew had been covering a recent robbery of a clothing store in Oakland when an assailant tried to steal the station's camera equipment on Nov. 24. Nishita was shot during the attempted robbery and died on Nov. 27, the Mercury News reported.

The funeral will take place on Dec. 9 at noon at the San José Civic Center, 135 W San Carlos St., San José. Doors will open at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the San José Police Officers Association, 1151 N 4th St., San José. Nishita's sister Sharon Nishita-Osgood said they are expecting more than 1,000 law enforcement officers to attend.

Nishita worked at the San José Police Department from 2001-2012 and in 2012 he joined the Colma Police Department. He retired from the Colma Police Department in 2018. Nishita also worked for the Hayward Police Department.

Nishita-Osgood said Nishita is survived by his three sisters, a niece, three nephews, and several cousins.

"He truly loved and was dedicated to his church, the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, if people would like to send a remembrance," Nishita-Osgood said.

The temple is located at 575 Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page had raised $45,564 that will go toward medical expenses, food, transportation, and memorial expenses for the Nishita family. Those who wish to donate may do so by visiting https://bit.ly/3xQXhyt.