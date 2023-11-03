Funeral party pepper sprayed in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A large disturbance connected to a funeral in Fresno on Friday ended with a crowd of around 100 people being sprayed with pepper spray, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers also say a woman was injured with a knife during the incident, which took place at a gas station near Fresno Street and E Street. The knife was recovered, but investigators do not know who was using it.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Fresno Police Department says officers responded to a gas station in the area regarding a large disturbance. Officers say once they responded to the parking lot, they located multiple subjects, who apparently had been involved in that disturbance.

During the disturbance, officers say several subjects were pepper sprayed and all the subjects that were pepper sprayed were treated on scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation and if anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

