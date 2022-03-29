Funeral planned Saturday for 'Nikki' Wilhoite

Mar. 29—A celebration of life and funeral are planned for Elizabeth 'Nikki' Wilhoite on Saturday in Franklin.

Her husband, Andrew Wilhoite, 39, was arrested Saturday and is charged with murder in her disappearance and death.

Nikki was a mother of a daughter and a son in common with Andrew and stepmother to his older daughter. The couple were married nearly 12 years, and their family raised livestock on their farm northeast of Lebanon.

She worked at Indianapolis Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Zionsville and had worked in dentistry since graduating from Indiana Creek High School in 1999, according to her obituary.

Nikki, who recently completed chemotherapy, filed for divorce from Andrew on March 17, and when she didn't report for work last Friday, a co-worker told police the couple had domestic trouble and asked them to check on her, according to Boone County Dispatch records.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Fouts found the couple's three children and Andrew at home, along with Nickki's purse, phone and vehicle, police reported. The children were looking for her, Indiana State Police reported in a probable cause affidavit.

Police found Nikki's body in a ditch near their home Saturday morning after Andrew told them where to look, ISP reported.

"All signs point to that she died at home," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said Monday. "Nothing indicates that she drowned."

Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks on Monday confirmed her death was a homicide.

Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid on Tuesday set a preliminary trial date of Aug. 29 for Andrew, who is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail in Lebanon.

Wilhoite has retained attorney Mark Inman of Indianapolis. Inman was with Wilhoite Saturday when he confessed to hitting Nikki's face with a concrete flowerpot and dumping her body in a creek near their farm northeast of Lebanon, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

A celebration of life is planned for her at 2 p.m. Saturday at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 N. Morton St., Franklin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Nineveh Cemetery in Nineveh.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Julian Center, 2011 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 and/or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Expressions of caring and kindness may be sent to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net.