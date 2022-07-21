Funeral plans set for next Wednesday for North KC police officer killed in traffic stop

The funeral for Daniel Vasquez, the first North Kansas City police officer killed in the line of duty, will be held Wednesday, city officials announced Thursday.

There will be a public visitation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Vineyard Church, 12300 Northwest Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri. The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the same location, North Kansas City deputy administrator Kim Nakahodo said in a news release.

Members of the public who want to show support but cannot attend the service can attend a procession for Vasquez that will follow the funeral on Wednesday.

The procession will leave from Vineyard Church and move toward White Chapel Memorial Gardens. It will proceed down US-169 to MO-9 South to Armour Road to Interstate 29/35 North to Antioch North to 64th Street East to the cemetery. Viewing along Armour Road is encouraged but the public is asked to park on side streets.

Professional law enforcement honors will take place at the cemetery.

“The City of North Kansas City and the North Kansas City Police Department would like to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our community, as we all mourn the loss of Officer Daniel Vasquez,” Nakahodo said in the statement.

Vasquez, who was a “shining star” for the department, was fatally shot about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop. He had pulled over a gray sedan that had expired temporary tags. During the stop, the suspect left the car and opened fire on Vasquez.

North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez was rushed to North Kansas City Hospital, where he died from his injuries as he was being prepared to be moved to another hospital.

The 32-year-old joined the department in January 2021 as a recruit and was promoted to full officer status after he graduated from the Regional Police Academy in July 2021.

Vasquez was part of the same class of recruits as Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed Sept. 15 as officers were responding to a tip about a person who may have had an active warrant.

Kansas City FOP Lodge 99 created a fundraiser for Vasquez’s funeral arrangements and other family assistance.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White charged Joshua Rocha Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Rocha made his first appearance in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Bond has been set at $2 million.