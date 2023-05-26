Funeral procession to be held today for Ga. deputy who drowned while doing yard work

Oconee County will pay respects to a deputy who died unexpectedly while doing yard work.

Lieutenant Scott Underwood, 50, was cutting grass behind his home in Farmington on Saturday when his lawn mower overturned into a creek bed. His wife found him after she noticed his patrol car still in the driveway when she got home.

Underwood worked for the sheriff’s office for 21 years. Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said Underwood’s cause of death was a drowning.

On Friday, his family will hold a public memorial service at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Bogart before a private service at the cemetery. The sheriff’s office invites the community to line up along the procession, which is scheduled to begin between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The route will go down Monroe Highway to U.S. 78 and the Oconee Connector.

The procession will continue down Mars Hill Road to the Watkinsville Bypass before reaching Farmington Cemetery off Old Farmington Road.

The family asks for love offerings instead of flowers sent to their memorial fund. Love offerings can be directed to the Scott M. Underwood Benefit Account at Oconee State Bank, according to the Sheriff’s Office. All funds will go directly to the Underwood family.

