Funeral scam: Warning as scammers target mourners

A Lisburn man has urged people to stay vigilant after scammers tried to convince family and friends to send money for his sister's funeral costs.

Conor O'Neill was told people were being approached online by someone pretending to be her husband, Robert.

Mother-of-two Vicki Alexander died last year aged 44, six weeks after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Mr O'Neill became aware of the problem when funeral directors called him two days after she died.

A fake profile was being used to seek donations for the charities Northern Ireland Hospice and Marie Currie.

Scammers had cloned his brother-in-law's Facebook page with a link to a bank account for donations.

'The last thing we needed'

"As soon as we realised, we sent messages to let our family and friends know this was a scam," Mr O'Neill told BBC News NI.

"Thankfully nobody fell victim to the scam, I think because of the quick reaction of the funeral directors."

He said emotions were already running high as his sister's funeral was being planned.

"It was the last thing we needed," he said.

"It was overwhelming. I was angry and so disappointed - I was almost embarrassed.

"We were already exhausted as it was another fire fight and we were running on vapour."

Mr O'Neill reported the scam to Facebook, while the funeral directors reported it to the police.

He said he feels let down by a lack of regulation and controls in the social media industry.

"To target people at their most vulnerable state is a new level of desperation."

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1072997537322152&set=a.791615565460352

Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors was arranging Vicki's funeral.

The company recently updated its facilities, including an HD live-streaming service.

Director David Jess said once funeral arrangements are confirmed, the information is published on the the company's website and social media platforms.

"Recently we've noticed foreign users claiming to be friends of the deceased and appealing for help with travel expenses," he said.

"Others are fake links to make payment to watch live streamed funeral services.

'Deeply disturbing'

Mr Jess said the posts, which ask people to enter their credit card details, appear genuine and are very convincing.

"The scammer created a replica profile, having copied a photograph from the widowed gentleman's own genuine profile," he said.

"This person appealed to other mourners for help with funeral expenses and living costs to support his young family."

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1073504423938130&set=pb.100038357478105.-2207520000&type=3

He said staff were immediately suspicious.

"We contacted the family who confirmed this was not connected to them and blocked and deleted the profile immediately.

"In 13 years I have never witnessed a scam as sophisticated or deeply disturbing.

"We hope no one was lured into donating but are unable to confirm this.

On Friday, the funeral directors posted on social media that despite their best efforts to warn the public another livestream had been affected by a "pay to view scandal".

'Stop, check and report'

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said criminals will constantly change how they present scams to lure people in and swindle them.

A spokesperson said scammers are trying to access personal and financial details which could be used to commit a more sophisticated scam.

The lengths scammers go to are extensive, they continued, encouraging people to "take a minute to question that email, that call or that text message before acting".

"The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to stop, check and report".