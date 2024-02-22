Funeral services for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham of Livingston announced following vigil

Funeral services for Audrii Cunningham were announced Wednesday, a week after the 11-year-old girl went missing.

Pace Funeral Home announced services for Audrii Danielle Cunningham will be held next weekend.

Audrii's visitation will be held at 1 p.m. next Friday, March 1 at the First Baptist Church in Livingston. Then on Saturday, a rosary service and funeral will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday in Audrii's memory following the discovery of her body just two days earlier.

"This world is not gonna be the same without her," Brenda Cedars, Audrii's aunt, said at the vigil. "No matter where she went or who she met, she just made them light up. She could always make you laugh and no matter what kind of mood you were in. And it just isn't fair that we all got robbed of that.''

How was Audrii found?

Law enforcement announced Tuesday, Feb. 20, that Audrii's body had been found in the Trinity River along U.S. Highway 59 after the River Authority lowered the river water levels so that divers could reach the area.

Audri Cunningham was last seen near her home, but officials report she never got on the school bus or reported to school.

According to court documents, her body had been weighed down by a large rock tied to a rope. This kept Audrii hidden from view when the area was initially searched.

Officials determined the rope tied to Audrii was the same type of rope found in 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal's vehicle during a traffic stop, CNN reports.

What are the charges against Don Steven McDougal?

A capital murder charge filed Wednesday is pending against McDougal in connection to Audrii's death.

Law enforcement was able to zero in on the location of Audrii's body using cellphone records, videos and some information they received from McDougal.

Authorities said they were in the process of preparing the “appropriate arrest warrant” for McDougal, who was supposed to be dropping Audrii off at the school bus the morning she disappeared. He resided in a camper behind the home of Audrii and her family. Audrii's family and McDougal have a relationship, and McDougal occasionally took Audrii to the bus stop and drove her to school when she missed the bus.

Early in the investigation, McDougal became the main person of interest in Audrii's disappearance.

McDougal has remained jailed in Polk County after being arrested Friday for an unrelated felony charge of aggravated assault.

What is Don Steve McDougal's criminal history?

McDougal previously spent time in prison after being convicted of two counts of enticing a child, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY. The incarceration marked one of seven stints in jail and prison McDougal served in Texas since the early 2000s, according to information from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Information about an attorney for McDougal was not immediately available.

