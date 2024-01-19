Funeral services announced for former Morris GOP chairman Ron DeFilippis

Services will be held next week for former Morris County Republican Committee Chairman Ronald De Filippis, who died Thursday.

A longtime resident of Roxbury, DeFilippis, 72, also served as a former commissioner and chairman of the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

“Ron was an astute political operative," said state Sen. Joseph Pennacchio, who represents much of Morris County in New Jersey's 26th district. "More important he was a dear friend. Our world is a little less for his passing. I will miss him."

Starting his career as a CPA with the IRS, DeFilippo founded his own accounting firm in 1978.

Appointed by Christie

Ron DeFilippis after he was voted chairman of the Morris County Republican Committee at a convention in 2018.

In June 2010, then-Gov. Chris Christie nominated DeFilippis to be a commissioner of the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. Four months later, Christie, a Morris County resident, appointed him chairman of the commission.

DeFilippis was elected Morris County GOP Chairman in 2018, besting Rob Zwigard by just four votes in a convention vote. He stepped down from the position in late 2019 due to health reasons.

According to his obituary, DeFilippis was born in Newark and graduated from Depaul Catholic High School. A 1973 graduate of Siena College with an MBA in finance from the Rutgers University Graduate School of Business in 1977, he became a licensed CPA in 1977.

In addition to his work with the Morris County Republicans, DeFilippis coached youth sports, was a member of the Roxbury Library Foundation and the finance chairman at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Flanders.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patti, his sons, Christopher (Brie) and Kevin (Rosemary), grandchildren, Caden, Landon, Siena and Ella, and brothers, Joseph and Garry.

"We are heartbroken," the Morris County Republican Committee posted on its Facebook page. "Our hearts and prayers are with his wife Patti and their family."

Service arrangements

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Norman Dean Funeral Home, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 61 Main Street, Flanders. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to either Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Boys Town by way of www.inmemof.org to ensure receipt of your donation. Please light a candle, leave a condolence, or share your favorite memory of Ron here to continue to celebrate his life and let his light shine.

