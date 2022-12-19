Funeral services announced for Gwinnett County corrections officer shot outside of work

Officials shared funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County corrections officer shot outside of work last week.

Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner, 59, was shot and killed at work at the Department of Corrections complex on Hi Hope Road before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault concerning Riner’s death.

Investigators believe Abdulkadir and Riner got into a confrontation before the shooting. Riner’s co-workers found him shot in the parking lot, according to police.

Riner had worked in the correctional facility for 10 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett Police Department officials said the funeral for Riner will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Metro Church on Old Peachtree Road NE at 11 a.m.

After the service, a police procession will take Riner to the West View Cemetery in Monticello.

Riner leaves behind a wife, children, and a grandson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: