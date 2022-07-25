Funeral services announced for Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

Funeral services for Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will be held next week.

A viewing will take place Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, 135 16th St., West Memphis, Ark.

The funeral will be held Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davies Plantation Rd., Lakeland, Tenn.

Flowers may be sent to the church for the funeral.

Clergy who attend are requested to wear black robes with a white stole or a dark suit so they may line up along the aisle as Autura passes through, according to a release from the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Wesley Foundation - University of Memphis, Black Methodist for Church Renewal (BMCR), or Capleville United Methodist Church (4725 Riverdale Road, Memphis, TN 38141).

Correspondence can be sent to her husband and children at: Darrell Eason-Williams 1000 Whitehaven Ln., Memphis, TN 38116 (Ayanna, John, TJ, and Gwendolyn).

Eason-Williams was shot during a carjacking in Whitehaven.

She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, Memphis Police said.

A 15-year-old has been charged with her murder. MPD said he pulled the trigger that took the pastor’s life.

A 16-year-old has also been charged with theft of property in connection with the incident.

After the gunfire, one of those teens drove Eason-Williams’ car away, followed by his accomplice in a blue/gray hatchback sedan, police said.

Later that night, officers found her car wrecked out at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have the 15-year-old suspect tried as an adult for the killing.

