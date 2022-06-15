Funeral services announced for slain Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard

Funeral arrangements for the Wicomico County deputy killed in the line of duty have been announced.

The service for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard will be at noon Tuesday, June 21, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

"There will be a public viewing for two hours prior to the service. We will have more information regarding road closures and further instructions over the next couple of days," stated a social media post by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The church is located at 217 Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. Expect traffic delays throughout the area that day.

