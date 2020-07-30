Civil rights icon John Lewis will be buried Thursday in Atlanta with three former presidents in attendance

ATLANTA – Three former U.S. presidents will be attending a private funeral for civil rights hero John Lewis today.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, sources confirmed to USA TODAY. So will Barack Obama, who is expected to deliver a eulogy, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church's Horizon Sanctuary.

The funeral services will mark the end of a series of events that have honored Lewis in Atlanta, Washington. D.C., and Alabama in the last week.

There will be an internment for Lewis at South View Cemetery following the funeral.

Lewis passed away July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The late congressman lay in state at the Georgia State Capitol rotunda on Wednesday with special ceremonies hosted by lawmakers and his fraternity Phi Beta Sigma.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district for 33 years. The district covers most of Atlanta and a few suburbs.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Lewis was an Atlanta city councilman.

Lewis was loved and respected throughout the Atlanta community for his unwavering fight for civil rights.

He spent most of his life advocating for equality, particularly voting rights for Black people, including as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and a young organizer for the March on Washington in 1963.

Mourners created a makeshift memorial of flowers, teddy bears, candles and posters expressing gratitude in front of the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta. The mural was dedicated in 2012.

Attendees at Thursday's funeral will be required to wear masks.

Ebenezer Baptist Church's Horizon Sanctuary is located at the site of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park. Civil rights leader C.T. Vivian, who died the same day as Lewis, was carried through the site during a processional last week.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lewis' family is encouraging supporters to hold virtual events in their homes and watch the livestream of the funeral.

The community is also being asked to tie blue or purple ribbons around their front doors to honor Lewis.

