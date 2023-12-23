Funeral services held for Charles Gallant of the Rye Fire Dept., medal of valor winner

RYE – Family, friends, and more than 100 brother and sister firefighters from across the Seacoast region paid final respects on Friday to Rye Fire Lt. Charles "Chuck" Gallant, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 14.

Rye Fire Lt. Charles Gallant

Lt. Gallant, of North Hampton, was transported from Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton to Bethany Church in Greenland on a 1931 Model A Rye Fire Department pumper that he meticulously restored.

Lt. Gallant, 56, died at his home after working an overtime shift. Gallant dedicated his career to helping others throughout the New Hampshire Seacoast, both by responding to emergencies in Rye and by volunteering with the Rye Toy Bank, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and so much more.

In 2014, Lt. Gallant was awarded the Paul W. Sypek Medal of Valor for assisting in the rescue of a brother firefighter at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The medal is given to a first responder for conspicuous bravery at extreme risk of life.

Lt. Gallant served as President of IAFF Local 4411 for 15 years. He also was active in the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, and served as a trustee.

Lt. Charles Gallant is carried from the church as fellow firefighters salute.

Lt. Gallant's obituary and a tribute wall may be found here.

In lieu of flowers, the Gallant family asks that memorial donations be made to a charity near and dear to Chuck’s heart, the Rye Toy Bank, P.O. Box 704, Rye, NH 03870.

