Funeral services held in Raleigh for Wake deputy Ned Byrd

Funeral services were held for slain Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Raleigh.

Byrd, 48, was shot and killed while on patrol in rural Wake County, late Friday night, Aug. 12. One man has been charged with murder, with more charges expected.

Byrd joined the sheriff’s office in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said Byrd had been a “very dedicated and committed man” who spent 13 years in service to Wake County, first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

Slain Wake County Sheriffs Deputy Ned Byrds K9 partner, Sasha, leads the N.C. State Highway Patrols Caisson Unit during a procession for Deputy Byrd before his funeral at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, August 19, 2022.