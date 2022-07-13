Funeral services for Jayland Walker to be held in Akron today

Funeral services will be held today for a man killed in an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on June 27 after an attempted traffic stop, according to Akron Police Department.

>> Jayland Walker killing: Dayton area gathers to remember Akron man shot by police

There will be a public viewing at the Akron Civic Center at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m.

Wednesday will also be a citywide day of mourning.

A final autopsy report will be turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.



