Funeral services for Kevin Cram, police officer killed this week, set for Wednesday in Algona

The funeral service for Kevin Cram, the Algona police officer killed this week, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center, 600 South Hale St., in Algona.

A public visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the same location. Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona is making the arrangements.

Cram, 33, was killed Wednesday attempting to arrest Kyle Ricke on an active warrant. Police allege Ricke shot Cram and then fled, launching a four-hour manhunt.

Ricke was arrested in Minnesota.

Cram was a police officer in Iowa for 10 years and joined the Algona Police Department in 2015. He also was a husband and father.

A memorial fund has been established for Cram's family at Iowa State Bank, 5 E. Call St., Algona, Iowa, 50511.

