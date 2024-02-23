Funeral services for Lisa Lopez-Galvan today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Funeral services are being held Friday for the woman who died in the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting.

Lisa Lopez Galvan was the only person killed in the mass shooting last Wednesday. 22 other people were injured. Two men and two teens face charges in the shooting. Three siblings, her husband, three children, and four grandchildren survive Galvan.

The Kansas City City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to honor her life. It recognizes the mental health impacts of mass shooting events.

