Funeral services for Peoria 8-year-old Navin Jones set for Tuesday

Funeral services for an 8-year-old boy whose parents have been accused of fatally neglecting and abusing him have been set for Tuesday morning.

According to his obituary in the Journal Star, a Mass of Christian Burial for Navin Jones will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.

Navin Jones is seen in this undated photo provided by his grandmother.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for a scholarship fund in Navin’s memory.

The obituary lists survivors as including his grandmother, Laura Jones, as well as an older brother and two uncles.

Jones was pronounced dead on Tuesday at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center after he was found unresponsive at his parents home on North Gale Avenue in Peoria. He weighed less than 40 pounds and showed signs of physical abuse, prosecutors said on Thursday when they charged his parents with murder.

The Department of Children and Family Services had been investigating the family off and on for months prior to Jones' death, with the last visit to the family's house coming in late February.

