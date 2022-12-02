Funeral services scheduled for Riverside man found stabbed, killed

Funeral arrangements are scheduled to take place Friday for a Riverside man who was found stabbed to death in his home earlier this week.

Visitation for Scott Hannah, 28, will take place at First Christian Church located at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., according to his obituary. Funeral services will take place from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

On Sunday evening, Hannah was found dead inside a home on Dundee Circle, according to Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. The man’s friends were not able to contact him throughout the day and became worried.

When officers entered Hannah’s home to perform a welfare check, he was deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Police announced Thursday that Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, was charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary in connection to Hannah’s death. Sturgeon said Brogan was the last known person to have contact with Hannah.

Brogan is in custody in Logan County, Kentucky, and remains charged with multiple crimes that include assault on a peace officer. His bond there has been set at $500,000, Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon said police do not have a timeline for the extradition process due to the severity of the charges Brogan faces in Kentucky.