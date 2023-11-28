Funeral services scheduled for St. Joseph football player killed in NYC

Funeral services for Rocco Rodden, the 17-year-old St. Joe's student stabbed to death in New York City, will be held this week.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, located at 250 Bebout Ave. in Stirling, New Jersey. A visitation will precede the funeral on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Last Thursday at about 1:50 a.m., officers discovered Rodden and a 19-year-old man with stab wounds outside an Axe throwing bar, police said. Rodden was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. The 19-year-old victim is currently in stable condition after being taken to the same medical facility.

Gianluca Bordone, 19, was charged with manslaughter and assault in Rodden's death, according to the New York City Police Department.

Rodden was born in Summit and grew up in the town of Warren. According to his obituary, Rodden was passionate about football. "As the starting Left Guard on the O Line, he was celebrated by coaches and peers alike for his leadership, both on and off the field," the obituary says. "They nicknamed him 'Cug' because he treated everyone like a cousin or a true brother."

Rodden started his own car detailing business named Balboa Detailing. "His work ethic at such a young age was remarkable and recognized by so many. He appreciated the finer things in life but understood the value of hard work and earning his rewards," the obituary wrote.

He grew up in an Italian family, with two brothers and a sister.

"He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, a contagiously bright smile, and a life characterized by a profound sense of caring, compassion, and the utmost loyalty," the obituary read. "A true warrior, the light of the darkest room, the eye of the tiger."

