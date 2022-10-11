Funeral services set for KC firefighter killed during fight at Independence gas station

Funeral services will be held this week for a 41-year-old Kansas City firefighter who was fatally shot during a fight outside an Independence gas station, according to his obituary.

Visitation for Anthony “Tony” Santi will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave. in Kansas City, North. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Rock of KC with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Kansas City, North.

The fatal shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday outside the the Road Star convenience store at 11100 E. U.S. 40 highway in Independence.

A customer wanting to buy cigars had become abusive to a clerk when she told him that they did not have the type of cigars he wanted. She refused him service and told him to leave, according to court documents.

Santi, who was off duty and delivering novelties, intervened and also told the man leave. The man “jumped away” from Santi and then began threatening him. The disturbance spilled outside where the man is seen on surveillance video reaching into a white SUV and pulling out an item.

The video showed Santi and the man fighting over an item, which was a firearm with an extended magazine. A female passenger exited the vehicle and while Santi had the man in a headlock, the passenger got the gun and pointed it Santi. She allegedly fired a shot that appeared to hit Santi in the back, according to court documents.

Santi let go of the man and walked into the store, where he collapsed and died.

Santi joined the Kansas City fire Department in 2011. He was “dedicated to helping people through his role” as a firefighter and EMT and his daughter was “the light of his life,” according to the obituary.

“He had a vast love for nature and being outdoors,” his obituary said. “Tony was happiest being at the lake paddleboarding, hiking and spending time with his beloved dog, Donnie.”

Federal prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Ja’Von L. Taylor in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting.

Taylor pleaded guilty in March to one count of first-degree robbery in Jackson County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was granted a suspended execution of sentence and placed on probation.