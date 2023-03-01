Funeral services set for Linden family dead in murder-suicide

Funeral plans have been set for the Linden family who died in a murder-suicide at their home earlier this month.

A funeral Mass for Justyna Nieroda, 41, her son Sebastian, 14, and her daughter, Natalia, 13, is scheduled 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus church, 131 E. Edgar Road, Linden. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Inman Avenue, Colonia section of Woodbridge.

Visitation is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home, 2124 E. St. Georges Ave., Linden, according to the funeral home's website.

Linden police responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19 to 18 Chatham Place to conduct a welfare check after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

A memorial is set up outside the Linden home of the Nieroda family who died in a murder-suicide earlier this month.

A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Linden Police Department revealed that during that morning, Krzysztof Nieroda shot his wife, son and daughter, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Nieroda then called a family member to say he had shot and killed his wife and children, according to the prosecutor’s office. Nieroda proceeded to kill himself with a single gunshot to the head, and the weapon was in his hand when authorities arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.

Nieroda, his wife and daughter died at the scene. His son was transported to the hospital where he died.

Linden murder-suicide: Family among city’s tight-knit Polish community

The siblings were students at McManus Middle School where Sebastian Nieroda was in eighth grade and Natalia Nieroda was in seventh grade.

Justyna Nieroda had been a hairstylist for many years at Prestige European Salon of Beauty in Rahway. A memorial tribute post about Justyna and her children appears on the salon's Facebook page.

More than $85,000 was raised through GoFundMe for the funeral expenses of Justyna Nieroda and her children.

Krzysztof Nieroda graduated from Linden High School and worked as an electrician, according to his LinkedIn page.

Story continues

His funeral Mass is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus church, followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden family dead in murder-suicide has funerals scheduled