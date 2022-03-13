Funeral Services Set For Ocean County Sheriff's Officer

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Funeral services are set to be held Sunday and Monday for Ocean County Sheriff's Officer Sgt. Matthew Horton, who died last month.

Horton died Feb. 22 after a long battle with COVID-19, and his death came eight days after Sheriff's Officer Brian D. Stockhoff died in a crash.



Horton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, according to the sheriff's office.

He was hired in 2007 by the sheriff's department and was a graduate of the Ocean County Police Academy Class 89. He was assigned to the Professional Standards Unit and held the title of commander of the Sheriff’s Office Rapid Deployment Force. Horton was an EMT instructor, police academy instructor, an expert marksman, and a recipient of the Lifesaving Award, the sheriff's office said.

Horton was serving as the financial secretary of PBA Local 379 SOA, his obituary on the Manchester Memorial Funeral home website said.

"He enjoyed spending time with his kids and family, working on cars, and home improvement projects," his family said.



He is survived by his wife, Melanie; his children, Bradley, Robert, Branden, and Jeremy; his parents, David Horton and Linda Johnson (Dean); his in-laws, Carol and Tom Bulwinski; his brothers, Thomas Bulwinski and wife Nicole; Michael Bulwinski and wife Melissa, and Josh Horton; and his nephew, Mason Bulwinski.



Visitation is 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, and the funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with a procession to Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.

This article originally appeared on the Toms River Patch