Funeral services set for Rochester police officer killed in line of duty

Funeral arrangements have been set for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot last week on Bauman Street.

The funeral − open to family and first responders − will be held at noon Monday at the Blue Cross Arena at 100 Exchange Blvd. in downtown Rochester. The service will be livestreamed for the public, according to the Rochester police.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road, Perinton. Shuttle services will be operated from Fairport High School.

A private interment will follow Monday's funeral service and will be held at White Haven Memorial Park in Perinton.

Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, and his partner Sino Seng were conducting surveillance inside a parked, unmarked vehicle as part of the department's tactical unit when at least 16 rounds were fired into the car outside 67 Bauman St. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Mazurkiewicz, 54, was struck twice in the torso, and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries about two hours later.

Seng was shot in the leg and treated and released from Rochester General Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also shot, and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, has been accused of killing Mazurkiewicz and wounding the others. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Mazurkiewicz joined the Rochester Police Department as a patrol officer in 1993, after five years as a jail deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Over the years, he worked in the Clinton and Goodman sections before joining the department's tactical unit in 2002. He received numerous departmental awards during his career, and will be posthumously, awarded RPD's highest honors, the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart, said Lt. Greg Bello.

Dozens of RPD officers attended in a show of support during a press conference at the Public Safety Building Friday, July 22, 2022. Two officer were shot on Bauman St. on Thursday night, and Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the shooting.

Mazurkiewicz, a longtime resident of Fairport, is survived by his wife Lynn, four children, three grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

A graduate of Avon High School and the State University College at Brockport, Mazurkiewicz loved fishing, traveling, spending time with family and was a self-proclaimed food connoisseur who loved to test out new recipes and unique restaurants, according to his obituary

"Tony will be remembered as a witty jokester who could make anyone laugh," his obituary read. "To his family, he will always be the absolute best man that ever existed."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Rochester Police Locust Club, FBO Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 1425 Lexington Avenue, Rochester, N.Y., 14606.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Anthony Mazurkiewicz funeral services in Rochester NY set