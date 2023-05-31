Funeral services set for SC teenager killed in gas station shooting

Funeral arrangements have been set for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was killed in a shooting at a Columbia gas station over Memorial Day weekend.

Leevy’s Funeral Home announced a viewing at their Taylor Street location on Friday, June 2, from 3-6 p.m. Carmack-Belton’s funeral will be at Second Nazareth Baptist Church on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday, June 3, at noon.

Carmack-Belton, an eighth grade student at Summit Parkway Middle School, was shot once in the back on Sunday night near a Shell gas station on Parklane Road. The store’s owner, Rick Chow, is accused of fatally shooting the teen, who Chow incorrectly suspected of shoplifting, according to Richland County officials.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, an argument began inside the store between Carmack-Belton and the owners. Carmack-Belton then took off running, the owners gave chase before the fatal shot was fired, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department found no evidence that Carmack-Belton had stolen anything from the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the teenager removed four water bottles from a cooler at one point but put them back.

Chow, 58, has been arrested and charged with murder.