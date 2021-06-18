Funeral services set for shooting victim who was struck by Springfield police cruiser

Jun. 18—Funeral services have been set for man who died after being shot and, while on the phone with 911, was then run over by a Springfield police cruiser.

Eric Eugene Cole, 42, died Monday morning after being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County coroner.

Cole's visitation will be held at noon and service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave. in Springfield. The burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to his obituary. Arrangements are by Kinley Funeral Home.

Officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot. The first officer to respond to the scene was "involved in an accident" with Cole, according to police.

The officer involved in the accident was identified as Amanda Rosales.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said Cole was struck by the police cruiser, driven by Rosales, as he lay on the street bleeding from a gunshot wound. He said Rosales did not see Cole on the street as she was looking for house addresses and stopped immediately and began aid on him.

Cole's cause of death had not been determined as of Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating into the shooting. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident involving the officer.