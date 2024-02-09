Funeral services set for trooper from Rochester who died of 9/11-related illness

Funeral services have been set for a retired New York State Police trooper from Rochester who died this week from an illness that stemmed from a 9/11 related illness.

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell, 58, died Wednesday. Tyrrell was assigned to New York City to help with search and recovery efforts near the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tyrrell, 58, was a State Police trooper for 26 years, joining the department in October 1997. He most recently was assigned to Troop T, serving the New York state Thruway, in Henrietta and spent most of his career in Troop T.

Calling hours will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at Anthony's Funeral Home, 2305 Monroe Ave., Brighton.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Varianna Dr., Brighton.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Steven Tyrrell, retired NYSP trooper, funeral services and calling hours