Funeral set for Madison County man who died after crash with man accused of fleeing police

Funeral services have been announced for a St. Jacob man who died Friday, nearly a year after he was injured in a crash with a man allegedly fleeing police.

Devyn Alan Trampe died after suffering severe brain injuries in the crash last year in Madison County. He was 32.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday at Bethel Church at 7774 Collinsville Road in Troy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services from 11 a.m. to noon.

Burial will be at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County, according to an announcement on Monday by Trampe’s mother, Kelly Trampe.

On Friday, Kelly Trampe posted a message on Caring Bridge about her son’s death.

“Devyn’s greatest super power was making people smile,” she wrote. “He could arrive at any party, see someone not smiling, and with the flash of his pearly whites, change that in an instant.”

Devyn Trampe’s survivors include his wife and two children.

The crash occurred on Nov. 14 when Devyn Trampe’s Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronnell L. Welch, 39.

Welch was allegedly driving a stolen Siverado pickup truck up to 85 mph and while fleeing from a Granite City police officer, crashed into Trampe’s Dodge Ram pickup truck on Illinois 3 at the intersection with Rock Road in Madison County on Nov. 14, according to federal and state court records.

Just before the crash, Trampe had left an oil terminal where he expected to get a new job. He and his family had moved into a new home on Halloween last year.

Welch was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; aggravated reckless driving; offenses relating to motor vehicles for allegedly possessing the Silverado when not entitled to it; and residential burglary.

Illinois State Police investigated the crash.

In August, Welch filed a motion for a speedy trial. Welch said in the motion that he was being held in a federal prison in Pekin.

Following Devyn Trampe’s death, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said it will review Welch’s case in the coming days and see if additional reports are forthcoming.