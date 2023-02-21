Funeral service set for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Funeral plans have been set for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was fatally shot outside her home earlier this month, in a case that remains unsolved.

Visitation and funeral services have been scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 West Market St., Newark, according to her obituary. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, 1500 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, Union County. The arrangements are under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi & Maliszewski Funeral Homes.

Dwumfour was found dead in her vehicle with several gunshot wounds by Sayreville police officers who went to Samuel Circle off Ernston Road in the Parlin section after receiving 911 calls at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 1 of gunshots fired.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

One caller reported that he saw a man dressed all in back "shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle" the night Dwumfour was killed, then fleeing the scene on foot, according to a 911 call obtained by MyCentralJersey.com.

"The person in that driver side car is probably not alive," the man told police in the call obtained from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office through an Open Public Records Act request.

Also see:Shooting deaths of two NJ politicians reignite debate over whether new gun law works

In the three weeks since the brutal killing of Dwumfour, authorities have yet to offer many details about the case or even hold a news conference. No suspects or motives for the killing have been announced and no arrests have been made.

A memorial service for Dwumfour on Feb. 8 in Sayreville was attended by hundreds, the same day Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all U.S. and New Jersey flags to be flown at half-staff at state buildings.

Story continues below gallery

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to the Borough Council in 2021 as the first Black woman voted into public office in Sayreville. She had just completed her first year in office.

According to her obituary, Dwumfour was born in East Orange and moved to Parlin after graduating from William Paterson University with a bachelor’s degree.

Story continues

She volunteered as an EMT for the Sayreville Emergency Squad, was assistant pastor and very active in the Champions Royal Assembly USA Campus Ministry and formerly served as a youth leader at The Church of Pentecost U.S.A Inc. Newark Assembly, her obituary states.

Dwumfour is survived by her husband, Ezechukwu Peter Akwue, who lives in Nigeria; her daughter, Nicole; her parents and four siblings.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Funeral set for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour