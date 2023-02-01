At funeral, Sharpton calls out 5 Black police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you'

TechCrunch

In most African countries, access to credit remains limited for many small businesses, with the reasons ranging from the inability to pay collateral and lack of credit history to unfavorable lending criteria and high-interest rates. In South Africa, where the annual SME credit gap is about $20 billion, according to the International Finance Corporation, fintechs such as Lulalend are pulling their weight by providing varied loans to underserved small and medium-sized businesses. To carry on with its effort, the digital lender, launched in 2014, has raised $35 million in a Series B round led by international impact investor Lightrock, with participation from new investors, including the German development finance institution DEG, Triodos Investment Management and Women’s World Banking—alongside lead investors from its $6.5 million Series A round: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Quona Capital.