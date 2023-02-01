22

At funeral, Sharpton calls out 5 Black police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols: 'How dare you'

Delivering the eulogy at the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, the Rev. Al Sharpton called out the five Black officers who have been charged in Nichols’s death for their conduct in the city where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

