Funeral shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect charged with attempted murder

Feb. 13—CULLMAN — A funeral was disrupted Monday morning leaving two people shot and the deceased's grandson charged with attempted murder.

The incident took place during a visitation, prior to funeral services at Cullman Funeral Home, according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

No employees were injured and one victim was transported to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Gentry said the shooting appears to be family related. The sheriff said a deputy was nearby and was able to apprehend the suspect in the parking lot.

"The community is safe ... the suspect in the shooting is in custody," Gentry said at a joint press conference with Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta and District Attorney Champ Crocker.

The deceased's grandson, Orie Shannon McDearmond, 33, of Cullman, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault involving a gun. He is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

According to public records, McDearmond was arrested for domestic violence, third degree-harassment in July 2019 and, again, in May 2021, for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from his 2019 arrest. Both are misdemeanors. In November 2021, McDearmond pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $50 fine and received a 3-month suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.