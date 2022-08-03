Funeral for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams to be held today

Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will be held today in Lakeland.

The funeral will take place at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davis Plantation Rd. Flowers can be sent to the church.

The family held a viewing Tuesday afternoon at Anthony Funeral Home in West Memphis, Ark.

Rev. Eason-Williams died after a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18.

She was shot multiple times during the incident and rushed to a local hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Later that night, officers found Eason-Williams’ car wrecked out at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

MORE: Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance

Two teens have been charged in connection with her killing.

The teens, Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carrillo, both 15, made their first court appearances Monday via Zoom.

They’re charged with first-degree murder and other crimes, including carjacking.

Both will remain in juvenile court for now, although Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich is seeking to have them tried as adults.

A transfer hearing is not expected until late August or September.

A 20-year-old, Eduard G. Rodriguez Tabora, was also arrested in the killing.

He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Facilitation First-Degree Murder, and Employment of Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony.

PHOTOS: Husband honors Memphis pastor who was killed during carjacking

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: