Funeral for teen found shot to death in DeKalb County park to be held Saturday

The family of a teen whose body was found in a DeKalb County park will lay him to rest on Saturday.

DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.

Crosby was shot to death, police said.

On Monday, police released an image of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call the DeKalb County Police Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

The image shows what appears to be a young man in a gray sweatshirt with orange armbands.

According to Crosby’s obituary, his funeral will be held Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave. in College Park, and will start at 1 p.m.

He will then be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

The funeral home said funeral attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

