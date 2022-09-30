Funeral for teen found shot to death in DeKalb County park to be held Saturday
The family of a teen whose body was found in a DeKalb County park will lay him to rest on Saturday.
DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Crosby was shot to death, police said.
On Monday, police released an image of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call the DeKalb County Police Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
RELATED STORIES:
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along trail in DeKalb
DeKalb Police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
‘He didn’t deserve that:’ Family heartbroken after missing teen’s body found behind townhomes
The image shows what appears to be a young man in a gray sweatshirt with orange armbands.
According to Crosby’s obituary, his funeral will be held Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave. in College Park, and will start at 1 p.m.
He will then be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
The funeral home said funeral attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
RELATED NEWS: