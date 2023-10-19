Funeral for teen shot at juvenile center Sept. 30 will be held in Springfield Friday

A funeral for the Springfield teen shot at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center will be held Friday.

Camren Marcelis Darden, 17, died at HSHS St. John's Hospital on Sept. 30 after being shot by a Springfield Police officer in response to an active shooting alert at the center, located at 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy., earlier that evening.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois State Police said an investigation into the incident is "open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time." Authorities have not released the teen's name, but it was shared across social media including on a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his funeral.

'An absolute textbook response:' SPD chief details shooting at juvenile center

Services for Darden are at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 E. Washington St., at 10 a.m., preceded by a visitation at 9 a.m.

According to an online obituary, Darden was born in Centralia and formerly attended Springfield High School.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said according to internal video from the detention center, the teen had a handgun and shot off at least four rounds at three people before attempting to flee from the facility with a 16-year-old female hostage. Scarlette said no one was struck.

Authorities have not said how Darden was able to obtain the handgun.

Darden had been at the detention center for less than three weeks. The charges against him were unknown.

The two SPD officers who were the initial respondents are still on "restricted duty," according to Scarlette.

After the shooting, eight juveniles held at the center were all transferred to an undisclosed facility for security reasons and the pending ISP investigation.

Kent Holsopple, the director of probation and court services under which the facility falls, said there was no timetable for their return.

