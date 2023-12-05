Funeral today for former Lambert Airport director Leonard Griggs

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the funeral for Col. Leonard Griggs, the former director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Griggs led the airport for more than 21 years. The former Air Force colonel died last month at age 92.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Kriegshauser Mortuary West Chapel on Olive Boulevard in Olivette. The funeral starts at noon.

He’ll be buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The funeral procession will pass by the airport before heading to the cemetery.

