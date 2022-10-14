Funeral for UA professor killed in shooting set for Friday morning

Flowers decorate a memorial for Dr. Thomas Meixner, professor and head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Arizona, in Tucson on Oct. 8, 2022. Meixner was fatally shot on campus Wednesday.

University of Arizona professor and department head Thomas Meixner's funeral will take place Friday morning.

Meixner was killed on Oct. 5 by a former student. Another person was injured and the former student was arrested after an hourslong search.

Meixner was the department head of hydrology and atmospheric sciences for UA. His funeral mass takes place at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril of Alexandria Roman Catholic Parish. He will be interned at Holy Hope Cemetery afterward.

“Tom was beloved because of his selfless devotion to his family, his community, his students and his colleagues,” UA President Robert Robbins said at a vigil on Oct 7.

Meixner grew up in Maryland. He earned a bachelor's degree in the history of science as well as soil and water conservation from the University of Maryland and a doctoral degree in hydrology and water resources from UA.

He was an assistant professor of environmental sciences at the University of California, Riverside, until 2004, before returning to UA as an assistant professor. He became department head in 2019, Robbins said.

A remembrance for Meixner was held Thursday evening.

What happened in the shooting

Meixner was shot at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 in his office in the Harshbarger Building by a former student who was expelled from the university, police say. Another person, whose name was redacted, was injured by a bullet fragment.

Campus police began a search for the suspect that ended just after 5 p.m. with a traffic stop. With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, police apprehended Murad Dervish, 46, UA campus police Chief Paula Balafas said earlier. Dervish is a former student of Meixner, Balafas said.

Meixner was pronounced dead after arriving at Banner University Medical System.

Dervish was expelled from the university in February and barred from the property. Police said he had harassed and threatened staff members multiple times before, according to court documents.

Dervish was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior unrelated protection order and was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

