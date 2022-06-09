Funeral service for White Mountain Apache officer Adrian Lopez Sr. held in Whiteriver

White Mountain Apache police Officer Adrian Lopez was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Whiteriver on June 2, 2022.

Family, friends and colleagues of White Mountain Apache police Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. will gather in Whiteriver on Thursday morning to say their goodbyes.

The 35-year-old was shot and killed on June 2 while conducting a traffic stop on East Fork Road in Whiteriver. It marked Arizona's first line of duty death so far this year.

Lopez's funeral service will be held at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center at 10 a.m. after a procession through the community. He leaves behind a wife, Lushana Lopez, and two children.

He had only begun working for the tribe's Police Department in January.

Shooting also left 2nd officer injured, suspect dead

The incident on June 2 began just after 7 p.m. when Lopez stopped a vehicle on East Fork Road, though it's unclear why, officials previously said at a news conference.

An incident then occurred between Lopez and the vehicle's driver, later identified as Kevin Dwight Nashio, 25. Officials said Nashio lived in Whiteriver and was known to the Police Department but they declined to elaborate.

During the fight, Nashio shot and killed Lopez, officials said. It's unclear whose weapon he used.

He then stole Lopez's marked patrol vehicle and led other White Mountain Apache police officers on an approximately 40-mile chase through "very rugged and rural areas" of tribal land, according to officials. Nashio and the officers were engaged in "a rolling gunbattle" during the chase.

Nashio at some point crashed the police vehicle into a tree near Hawley Lake and another "gunbattle" began a short time later, officials said. White Mountain Apache police Officer Lonnie Thompson, 29, was then injured.

Thompson, who has been an employee and supervisor at the Police Department "for quite some time," police said, was flown that night to a hospital in the Phoenix area. His condition on Thursday was not confirmed to The Arizona Republic but he was present at a candlelight vigil for Lopez on Monday outside the Police Department, according to ABC15.

"Tonight is pretty emotional for me," he told the news organization. "I did love him. Even though he was here with us for only five short months, we definitely had a good bond and connected together."

Nashio was also shot and killed during the gunbattle with police, officials said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Line of duty deaths in Arizona

Two Arizona officers were feloniously killed in 2021, less than the year prior, according to the FBI/Federal Bureau of Investigation, which collects and compiles the data from various law enforcement agencies across the country.

Those officers were likely Chandler police Officer Christopher Farrar and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz.

At least 34 people have been shot at by Arizona police officers as of May 31.

