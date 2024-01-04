Funeral worker crushed to death, court hears

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Swaffham in December

A woman who died at a funeral parlour was crushed to death, a coroners' court heard.

Sally Blundell, 58, was pronounced dead at the East of England Co-op Funeral Services branch in Swaffham, Norfolk, on 1 December.

At the opening of her inquest, the medical cause of death was given as "contusion and compression of the chest by an external object".

The hearing at Norfolk Coroners' Court was adjourned until 5 April.

Ms Blundell, from Great Cressingham, worked as a funeral administrator, Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said.

Norfolk Constabulary and Breckland Council are investigating how she died.

After her death, a Co-op spokesman said the company was "deeply saddened" by the "tragic accident".

"First and foremost in our mind are the family and friends of our colleague," he said.

"We offer them our deepest condolences and ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

