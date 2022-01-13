Funerals await for most victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

Associated Press
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the victims of New York City's deadliest fire in years were still awaiting burial Thursday, after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday's blaze in a Bronx apartment building.

Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the 17 dead, who include eight children. The vast majority of victims had ties to Gambia.

“The most important thing is really giving each other support. We are all members of the same community, so we are like family,” Haji Dukuray said Wednesday. His niece, Haja, died with her husband and their three children — Fatoumata, 5, Mariam, 11, and Mustafa, 12.

The five are among the dead who have yet to be laid to rest, as are a 2-year-old boy, a mother who died with three of her children, and a husband and wife whose four children are now orphans.

Some families have been waiting for funeral homes to deliver their loved ones and, in some cases, deciding between burials here or having their loved ones returned to Gambia, in West Africa.

The medical examiner’s office said that two of the dead were released earlier in the week and that funeral homes have yet to take possession of the others.

Two victims — Seydou Toure, 12, and sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5 — were remembered Wednesday during funerals at a Harlem mosque.

The medical examiner's office said all the victims suffocated from the thick smoke that poured out of a third-floor apartment, where officials say a malfunctioning electrical space heater sparked the fire.

Many people escaped the 19-story building, but others died as they tried to make their way down the smoke-choked stairs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Spain will cap prices for rapid tests and open up its booster shot programme to everyone over the age of 18. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership was in the balance as he faced calls from within his Conservative Party to resign after he admitted attending a party at his official residence during a lockdown. * Hungary, which expects a substantial further increase in infections over the coming weeks, is to make a fourth shot available to people who ask for it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

  • Biden's FDA nominee faces uncertain Senate vote

    Robert Califf, President Biden's nominee to lead the FDA, is facing a surprisingly tight confirmation vote in the Senate.Between the lines: A handful of Democrats have already announced their opposition to him over concerns about his drug industry ties or the FDA's record on the opioid epidemic, and several others may be on the fence. But abortion politics — not to mention the opportunity to sink a Biden nominee — are complicating efforts to make up for these defectors with Republican votes.Get

  • Prince Andrew may face sexual assault lawsuit as judge throws out claim

    A judge has rejected Prince Andrew's lawyer's attempts to have a sexual assault lawsuit made against him by Virginia Giuffre thrown out.

  • Mullis: A ‘supporting cast’ break from a ‘main character’ life

    We live in a world of “main characters” by design, but what if our digital doodads did the opposite?

  • Drought slowly improving in Montana, all eyes on the next several months

    Drought slowly improving in Montana, all eyes on the next several months

  • Hospitals Near ‘Breaking Point’ Amid Covid-19-Related Staff Shortages

    Hospitals in the U.S. are struggling to staff medical facilities as a wave of Covid-19 cases sidelines healthcare workers. Some hospital administrators are being forced to turn to last-resort measures to ensure quality of care. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government's coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record, on Wednesday, was 80,430 new cases. Germany's STIKO vaccine committee recommended that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

  • Gastonia planning board rejects townhome project

    More than 100 Cramer Woods residents attended the public hearing held last week in opposition to the project.

  • French holiday bookings surge after rule change

    The easing of French travel restrictions has led to an immediate increase in holiday bookings, operators say.

  • DIY Football Decorations to Make This Year's Super Bowl the Best Yet

    Score big with this collection of the best DIY football decoration ideas for Super Bowl Sunday. Nothing says "party wagon" like this 1984 Grand Wagoneer decked out in fan flare. A portable beer garden table in team colors seats a crowd, while a canvas chair (featuring a DIY varsity letter monogram) provides a personalized perch.

  • Big cold front coming to Central Florida

    FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

  • The lost 'Scream' twists that would have changed the slasher series forever

    With different characters behind the Ghostface masks and shock departures early on, how could the Scream movies have been completely different?

  • Chris Welch reflects on first year as House speaker

    Rep. Chris Welch reflects on first year as House speaker. Cites energy bill, redistricting as major accomplishments.

  • Could These Products Tame Crypto’s Volatility Beast?

    Two crypto products launched late last year, targeted squarely at advisors who are concerned about risk-averse clients, purport to ease bitcoin volatility through trading strategies. But there may be other ways to temper volatility risk in cryptocurrencies.

  • 'The Bachelor' recap: Clayton discovers 1 of the women might be playing him

    Clayton Echard continued his journey to find love with the 22 remaining women on Monday's episode of "The Bachelor," but one of them has a secret that could force him to do something no other Bachelor has done before. The season’s first group date featured celebrity guest Hilary Duff, who enlisted 10 of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party for one lucky young girl and her guests. Cassidy, however, was more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids.

  • The Pioneer Woman Sewing Kits﻿ Are Here to Kickstart Your 'New Hobby' Resolution

    The adorable Pioneer Woman Sewing Kits and Pioneer Woman Fabrics are now available at Walmart and Walmart.com! Here's where to find them.

  • Bitcoin: 2021 in 12 charts

    Bitcoin's journey throughout 2021 in 12 charts.

  • Erdogan tells EU envoys bloc ignored Turkey's efforts to improve ties

    President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told ambassadors from the European Union that the bloc had not provided meaningful support in battling migration and that it had not reciprocated Turkey's efforts to improve relations. Ties between Ankara and the bloc reached a boiling point in 2019 due to a dispute between Turkey and EU member Greece over maritime jurisdiction and rights to offshore energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara and Athens, NATO allies, have since resumed talks to address their differences, easing tensions and establishing what both Turkey and the bloc have called a "positive agenda", though the move has yielded little improvement in cooperation.

  • Fugitive wanted for killing 2 women in Georgia arrested in Flagstaff Greyhound station

    Joshua Sanders was arrested in the Greyhound Bus Station on East Butler Avenue in Flagstaff, the United States Marshals Service said.

  • Smaller Gain in U.S. Producer Prices Is Hint of Cooler Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December as two key drivers of inflation in 2021 -- food and energy -- declined from a month earlier, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Add