Funerals set to begin for 9 members of American family slain in Mexico

Dozens of mourners have arrived in a remote area of northern Mexico ahead of the funerals for nine American family members who were killed in an ambush earlier this week.

Convoys of vehicles carrying relatives and friends, some traveling from the United States, have been rolling into the town of Bavispe in the Mexican border state of Sonora since Monday's attack. Mexican soldiers, who are now keeping watch over the area, were seen escorting visitors' cars ahead of the funeral services, which are expected to begin Thursday.

The slain family members were U.S. citizens but lived in Bavispe in a small Mormon community called "La Mora," which lies in a desert valley surrounded by the mountains of northeastern Sonora, near the state limits with Chihuahua. A relative, Leah Staddon, who was born and raised in the same close-knit community but now resides in Arizona, said her family has lived in Mexico for decades and they are all dual citizens.

Men carry the caskets of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, during their funeral at the cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

At the funeral for Dawna Ray Langford and her two sons, Trevor Langford, 11, and Rogan Langford, 2, one of the pallbearers was Devin Langford, 13, who walked 14 miles to seek help after covering his injured siblings with bushes and covering them with branches.

During the service, one of Dawna Langford's older sons, Ryan Langford, said, "My mother gave her life for her children."

One of Dawna Langford's daughters read an email in which her mother described the deceased children, writing that Trevor Langford was "such a tender-hearted boy" and that Rogan Langford was "such a sweet, cuddly little guy."

On Monday morning, the family members left their homes in the mountain hamlet to drive to a wedding in Chihuahua state, according to Staddon.

They were traveling in a caravan of three vehicles between Sonora and Chihuahua states when they were ambushed by an armed group that day. Three women and six children, some as young as 8 months, were gunned down, according to Mexico's security minister, Alfonso Durazo.

Eight other children survived the massacre, though many were injured.

A relative carries a wreath before the funeral of Dawna Ray Langford and her two children, members of the Mexican-American Mormon community killed by unknown assailants, in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

Approximately 200 shell casings of .223- and 77 mm-caliber guns were found at the scenes, Cordova said.

The region where the attack took place -- less than 100 miles from the Arizona border -- is of territorial dispute by several criminal groups, and Mexican authorities have said it's possible the family's vehicles were mistaken for those of a rival group.

The woman whose wedding the family was heading to, Kendra Miller, told ABC News that she and her husband have received criticism from "sick people" who claim they were in part responsible for the massacre.

"This is breaking us and we have no culpability whatsoever in any of what happened in that attack," said Kendra Miller, who is Rhonita Miller's sister-in-law.

Kendra Miller said understands that the naysayers are angry and are "sick of seeing these things happen," but said it still "hurts to hear those things."

"It hurts being here with my family and going through all of this," she said.

People attend the funeral of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, at the cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. (Marco Ugarte/AP)