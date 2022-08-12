Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$1.7m last year, current gains stand at US$334k

Insiders who purchased Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 23% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$1.7m is now worth US$2.0m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Funko Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Charles Denson bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$17.35 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$20.58. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Funko Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Funko shares. In total, insiders sold US$198k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Funko

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Funko shares, worth about US$9.6m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Funko Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. But we'd like it if insiders owned more stock, overall. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Funko is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

