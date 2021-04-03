- By GF Value





The stock of Funko (NAS:FNKO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.96 per share and the market cap of $1 billion, Funko stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Funko is shown in the chart below.





Funko Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Funko is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 21.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Funko has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.20, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Funko's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Funko over the past years:

Funko Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Funko has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $652.5 million and earnings of $0.09 a share. Its operating margin of 3.61% better than 67% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Funko's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Funko over the past years:

Story continues

Funko Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Funko is 21.4%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.9%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Funko's ROIC was 3.06, while its WACC came in at 13.42.

In conclusion, the stock of Funko (NAS:FNKO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Funko stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

