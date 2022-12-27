Is Funkwerk AG's (FRA:FEW) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Funkwerk's (FRA:FEW) stock increased by 7.4% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Funkwerk's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Funkwerk is:

27% = €21m ÷ €76m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Funkwerk's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Funkwerk has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Funkwerk's considerable five year net income growth of 33% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between Funkwerk's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 40% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Funkwerk fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Funkwerk Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Funkwerk's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 24% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (76%) of its profits. So it looks like Funkwerk is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Funkwerk has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Funkwerk's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

