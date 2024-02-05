Funky situation forces shutdown of District Courts Building in downtown Staunton

STAUNTON — The District Courts Building in downtown Staunton was closed Monday morning due to "environmental concerns" after feces was strewn throughout parts of the building, authorities said.

According to 1st Sgt. Jerry Shifflett of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, he said it appeared that an elderly man had gone to the restroom and then back into a second-floor courtroom, where civil cases were being heard. Shifflett said the man inadvertently tracked feces into the courtroom and other parts of the building.

The District Courts Building, which hosts court for both Staunton and Augusta County cases, was closed Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

"We shut everything down immediately," he said. The court cases were postponed.

The District Courts Building, where general district court cases for the county are heard, along with juvenile proceedings for both Augusta County and Staunton, was closed for the entire day.

Shifflett said the incident took place at about 9:15 a.m. He said cleaning crews were expected to be at the courts building Monday afternoon. The building should re-open Tuesday, he said.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said anyone with cases that were scheduled for Monday should contact the clerk’s office Tuesday to reschedule.

The Augusta County Courthouse, which sits across the street from the District Courts Building, remained open.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

