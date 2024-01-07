Funnel clouds spotted in Martin and St. Lucie counties during severe storms

TechCrunch

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.