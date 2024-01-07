Funnel clouds spotted in Martin and St. Lucie counties during severe storms
Funnel clouds spotted in Martin and St. Lucie counties during severe storms
Funnel clouds spotted in Martin and St. Lucie counties during severe storms
Four new voting members on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee in 2024 could change the balance of power between hawks and doves.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
When Henry Cavill says a smartwatch is effective, we only need one look at his fitness level to believe him.
Stock up on the formula with nearly 25,000 rave reviews while it's on sale.
Dark circles, begone! These best-in-class gels, creams and sticks will help you look more rested than you are.
Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile exited to T-Mobile for $1.35 billion last year, and Sam Altman-backed "Ai Pin" startup Humane launched a pricey little device with a $24 monthly subscription that comes with phone number, unlimited data and as many AI-powered queries as you can muster. Tapping advances in network and cloud technologies, brands are becoming MVNOs to build direct relationships with their customers and fans through businesses that promise significant recurring revenues and a larger share of wallet than a mere app might get. "The march of technology has facilitated growth," James Gray, managing director at telecom industry consultancy Graystone Strategy, told TechCrunch.
Samsung is partnering with Tesla and Hyundai to expand SmartThings into the areas of home energy and vehicle/home automation.
From the wedding venue to the Bachelor Nation guests in attendance, everything you need to know about "The Golden Wedding."
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.
Whether your redraft league's season has ended or is in its final week, Dalton Del Don helps you keep the good times rolling with his daily fantasy advice for Week 18.
It's available alongside the Xbox Series X mini fridge.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
These chews let my pup chill out.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $45,000 as investors bet on mainstream acceptance of digital assets in 2024.
Over 10,000+ five-star fans swear by this formula, with some seeing results after just one week of use.