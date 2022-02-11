The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Feb. 5-11)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Was enjoying playing legos with my son until my wife tapped me on the shoulder and said he went outside an hour ago. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) February 9, 2022

Me: So you’re saying my Kindergartener is resourceful, thinks outside the box, & practices self-care?



Teacher: No, I’m saying he put his classmates’ coats on the floor so he could take a nap.



Me: I feel like we’re saying the same thing, no? — Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) February 7, 2022

Apparently this is what I look like to my son.

🤨🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/dSrcdSxB6S — 🤨 Lovely 🤨 (@SweetPea1636) February 10, 2022

was showing my 3 year old how to roast a chicken; ie spreading butter, herbs, shoving lemons inside and she said “he doesn’t even know what’s going on. he’s dead.” — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) February 6, 2022

Just heard my 4 year old say "it's time to milk the farm dog" and my 2 yo squeal "YEAH" and I better go see what they're doing — Woodfluencer (@RateMySalad) February 5, 2022

*watching Olympic ice skating*



5, sadly: I guess no one is going to fall — Marissa 💛💚 (@michimama75) February 6, 2022

My son’s first guess on Wordle is POOPY and I’m gonna need a minute to decide if I’m disappointed or proud. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) February 8, 2022

My teen slept until 2pm. I asked him to do one chore. He’d like to know why he has to do everything.



I’m still laughing. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 7, 2022

Me: We’re going to a surprise party today.



6-year-old: For me?



Me: No. It's not your birthday.



6: I know. I would be surprised. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 6, 2022

Show me a parent who has given 2 choices for dinner & I'll show you a kid who picks something that wasn't even an option — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) February 7, 2022

PTA: We heard you, and this year’s valentine’s exchange will be very simple



Also PTA: Please pack vegan and allergy free treats, dress kids in fuchsia colors and make sure they get a tattoo of the PTA logo — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) February 7, 2022

I love when kids rename things. For example, my kids call snacks “nackies” and granola bars “nolas” and homemade meals “do we have anything else to eat” — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 11, 2022

it should be 100% legal for me to throw a hatchet at the next person who knocks on my front door and wakes the baby up from a nap — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) February 10, 2022

just a reminder that you're the parent and you're in charge. give that kid any color cup you want. lol jk don't do that you'll die — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) February 9, 2022

“Mommy, come here, you’re not gonna like it!” is just one of the many fun ways my 4yo likes to start a conversation. — Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) February 6, 2022

My 4yo has emerged from a different room to grab a full size broom on her own free will, and I have never had more dread as to what horrible mess awaits me in that room than now… — Michael Vogel (@MichaelVogel1) February 8, 2022

Have kids so you can get weird compliments like "You look nice in that dress, like a Saturday raisin." — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) February 8, 2022

Sacrifice your personal goals and aspirations for the joys of parenthood so one day your 5 y/o can tell you she’s not talking to you until she gets a pet ocelot. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) February 9, 2022

Turns out my toddler’s only ingredient for Banana Stew is bananas, and now I understand why she rolled her eyes when I asked for the recipe — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) February 7, 2022

5yo: guess what’s in this bag

Hubs: it’s a duck

5yo: close

Hubs: a chicken

5yo: close

Hubs: I give up

5yo: it’s PLAYDOH!! — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 7, 2022

15 minutes before we were supposed to leave the house this morning I noticed that my kindergartner had a three page writing assignment that was due today.



Nothing screams high quality learning like a mom standing over her child yelling at her to write faster we have to GO — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 7, 2022

Before having kids I expected to be sleep deprived for the first year, maybe two years tops. I was wrong. So so wrong. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) February 8, 2022

[4:30 am]



3: MOM! I brought you an orange golf ball! — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) February 10, 2022

My daughter was pissed at me this morning and threatened to tell me the Wordle answer, so obviously I'm raising a savage monster. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) February 10, 2022

