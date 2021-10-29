The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 23-29)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

it's that time of season my kids are mad at me for the house being cold while they are literally only wearing underwear. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 26, 2021

Not my husband calling me from the ballet studio because he can’t remember the stranger danger password and my daughter won’t go home with him 💀💀💀 — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) October 25, 2021

my newborn arrived healthy and fully prepared for spooky season 👻🧡🎃 pic.twitter.com/5zXGsK6MKh — Yuli🌹 (@moneybunny420) October 26, 2021

11 y/o says rap isn’t music, “it’s just talking,” so once she gives me a curfew and tells me she’s not mad, just disappointed, I guess her transformation into my mother will be complete. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) October 26, 2021

before i had kids i thought there were like twenty kinds of dinosaurs total. now i know there are 800, and my three year old would like to be every single one of them for halloween, please. IN HIS PREFERRED COLOR SCHEME — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) October 24, 2021

Not to brag, but my baby thinks I'm the funniest person in my house. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) October 26, 2021

[carving pumpkins]



Me: Need help buddy?



5: No, I do it myself



5’s pumpkin: pic.twitter.com/EEmdu1vs3u — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) October 27, 2021

Packing lunch for your kid today is so complicated with food restrictions and the pressure for it to look photogenic. That is why I recommend the pared-down, old school approach: coffee and cigarettes. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 28, 2021

You know who the biggest gaslighters are? Toddlers. Today I saw my kid dump some flour on the floor and when I told her to clean it up she said “umm, I did not do that” — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) October 27, 2021

my kid after one me after five

piece of candy cups of coffee pic.twitter.com/aiXNdlpczn — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 27, 2021

My 7 yr old wants to know how many years I spent in "Mom training school" and if I "practiced enough with dolls" before I had her; I don't like this line of questioning. — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) October 27, 2021

I don’t care who voices Buzz Lightyear as long as the movie allows me a solid 2 hour nap while my kid watches it. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 28, 2021

If you see me driving erratically, I'm not drunk, I just have a toddler demanding snacks. — Kitty Kat (@katbuble) October 26, 2021

Schools need to make a spirit day that is easy for parents, like My Mom Forgot it was School Spirit Day Day. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 26, 2021

If you’re going to gift a child a craft kit then you also have to do the craft with them. It’s the law. — Yelisa (@motherplaylist) October 25, 2021

Heard a rival dad is planning to hand out king size candy bars for Halloween so now every trick or treater that comes to my house is getting a full rack of ribs. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 23, 2021

"WHAT KIND OF FUCKERY IS THIS?"



~ Me, helping my son with his math homework — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 29, 2021

It should be illegal for your child to change their favorite character without giving you a 30 day notice — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) October 28, 2021

Halloween activities with kids can be so fun like for instance earlier I dislocated my shoulder carving 3 pumpkins on my own while they watched Netflix and ate chocolate skeletons — MumInBits (@MumInBits) October 26, 2021

Welcome to parenthood. You now yawn every time you read the word yawn. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) October 25, 2021

The best thing about parenting babies and toddlers is that you can dress them up as like, a croissant for Halloween, they don’t give a shit. — SpacedMom (@copymama) October 25, 2021

