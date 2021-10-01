The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)

Dr. Phil CBS

Lydia's 96-year-old husband, Roy, died in the spring of 2021. Lydia says she misses Roy terribly, but "time is ticking," and the 80-year-old says she's ready to date again. "I love a man who loves life because that's how I feel," says Lydia, who first appeared on Dr. Phil with her two daughters in the season 18 episode, '"Help! I'm Going to Inherit a Messy Mansion, Millions and My Adult Sister."' With the help of Simona Fusco, Founder & CEO of the California-based matchmaking organization Perfect 12 Introductions, Dr. Phil has arranged for Lydia to go out on three dates with three different men. "I'm very excited about meeting these three men," says Lydia as she prepares for the first of her dates. "I'm going to do the best I can to have a fabulous time with them." Bernie, 70, is a real estate investor and the first of Lydia's potential suitors. "I'm looking for a woman who is intelligent, compassionate, and independent," he says. Watch the video above to see how their first meeting goes. And later, which of her three dates does Lydia say she'd like to go out with again? This episode, "Old, Bold, and Breaking the Mold," airs Friday. Check your local listing for broadcast schedules.