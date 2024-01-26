How to be funny, attractive and effective in communication - Scott Smith has some answers

Bucyrus Little Theater will offer a series of master classes from a local professional actor.

Scott Smith said his classes are geared not only toward young actors, but also toward anyone who is interested in unleashing their creativity, enhancing public speaking skills or becoming better and more attractive communicator.

Smith said his classes offer condensed philosophies he acquired from his master's of fine arts in acting from West Virginia University and other performing experiences.

“I take everything, and I boil it down to something simple,” Smith said. “Students don’t even have to be interested in being a performer, these are the skills that you can use in any walk of life that involves communicating.”

Scott Smith

Develop more effective communication skills

The first class in the series, titled “Using Energy to Make Art,” is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Smith said the class will help people become better aware of communication styles and patterns and communicate more effectively on and off the stage.

The second master class planned for the end of February is titled “Tactics, Objectives, and Obstacles,” and it focuses on the objectives the characters pursue. In real life outside acting, the master class will help with public speaking and presentation skills.

“Sometimes people go into their 60s and 70s and never get in front of people and talk,” Smith said.

You will become more creative and attractive

The third session, “Adding Depth With Memory and Curiosity,” scheduled for the end of March, will help people stay focused, be more creative and open their imagination.

“That can be anybody who needs to find a way to think outside of the box or find a solution,” said Smith. “So that your imagination can work for you.”

The final session, “The Fundamentals of Comedic Acting” at the end of April, will focus on comedy acting, on what people find funny and how to tell funny stories. Smith said being a comedic actor is the most difficult type of acting, for example, actors are not supposed to laugh at their own jokes.

In everyday life, ordinary people might need the skill of being funny and telling jokes because humor helps to break the ice and puts people at ease in a lot of situations, including lectures and classes and business negotiations.

“Maybe if you are looking for something to kind of let their guard down and relax a little bit, and that’s what comedy is able to do,” said Smith.

That's how you can register

Smith said he studied under the alumni of the American Conservatory in San Francisco and he gained professional experience in the field before starting teaching. He performed Shakespeare in Chicago with a traveling theater company.

Born in Columbus, Smith moved to Bucyrus with his parents at an early age, and he is happy to pass on his craft to his fellow Bucyrians. Each of his master classes has a cap of 20 participants.

The master classes are geared to students ages 17 and older, but will be suitable for people of all ages. Younger audience will need to have a chaperon. Ticket cost is $30. For more information or to register, visit Bucyrus Little Theatre | Home Page.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Want to be funny, attractive, communicate with ease? Ask Scott Smith