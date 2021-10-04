Funny Tweets About The Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Outages

Facebook and its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, went down Monday, so naturally everyone fled to Twitter.

While the company has still not shared the cause of the outages, people are flexing their comedic muscles by tweeting jokes about the whole situation nonetheless. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the funniest tweets about the social media outages.

Remember when they were like "in two weeks we can all go back to work" in March 2020. What if it's like that with Instagram? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 4, 2021

lot of top tier vaccine scientists going to have a tough time with their independent research now that facebook is down — Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 4, 2021

with instagram down, influencers are going to have to go door to door making teenage girls feel like shit about themselves — Erin Amok Amok Amok Ryan (@morninggloria) October 4, 2021

According to Facebook, the only way to fix the FB outage is to cover its servers in horse paste. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 4, 2021

Twitter right now as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/zSHya9uxC0 — Thando (@whoistedo) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram are down but it's like, who isn't? — Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) October 4, 2021

While FB and IG are down, I am going to amuse myself reading Amazon reviews. Like the one titled "I am finally at one with my underwear." — GET VACCINATED (((Jennifer Mendelsohn))) (@CleverTitleTK) October 4, 2021

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/Uv1f0S0v92 — Hemanth (@hemanth09__) October 4, 2021

Goodbye to all the friends I have never bothered to get the phone number of because we communicate exclusively over insta and messenger — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) October 4, 2021

God help us if there’s a photogenic sunset tonight. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 4, 2021

Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown



pic.twitter.com/DaoQijRAXM — Benji (@Cule_Ben) October 4, 2021

Facebook is down. Where am I supposed to get medical advice? An actual doctor? — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 4, 2021

They took down Finsta — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 4, 2021

Went to check Instagram and it was down and it felt like the last scene in Good Will Hunting pic.twitter.com/bVZKsauhuR — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 4, 2021

Facebook’s down so I’m calling my elderly relatives and asking them their thoughts on the vaccine — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 4, 2021

“Remember when Instagram & Facebook existed?” - history books / all of us, one hour after they went down — Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) October 4, 2021

Everybody coming to Twitter to check that what happened to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook 😭😭#WhatsApp#instagramdown#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/SLfeukCKp8 — Usama Iftikhar (@usama__iftikhar) October 4, 2021

if you can bring down whatsapp and insta you can also bring down microsoft teams — Kate Flood (@KateFlood) October 4, 2021

Everyone Agrees Downtime Is Important. But That's Not What Happened When I Finally Tried To Take A Day Off



by facebook — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 4, 2021

FACEBOOK IS DOWN NOW HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO KNOW WHAT AUNT CAROL IS MAKING FOR DINNER — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 4, 2021

Me: Facebook is down.



Wife: I could tell even without checking my phone.



Me: How?



Wife: People are actually getting work done. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 4, 2021

Social media in its flop era — Shelagh Dolan (@ShelaghDolan) October 4, 2021

Help I can’t stop opening the Facebook app. I am dumber than a hamster. pic.twitter.com/CD8GraFuzL — Krista O'Reilly (@krista_oreilly) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg has concluded his research into rating every woman on Earth and has now shut down Facebook. Thank you all for your cooperation. — john carpenter's ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook eliminated.



Only Twitter made it to the second game. pic.twitter.com/YfPETCPsHj — Miguel ♡ | RAWE CEEK 🇹🇷 (@FormulaMiguel) October 4, 2021

okay well I’ve gone down on many people before too and have NEVER trended on twitter, so what’s up with that, instagram and facebook — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) October 4, 2021

Mark trying to fix Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at the same time. pic.twitter.com/n0WZSwLYon — Mazi Gburugburu Son (@Maziify07) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook going down: Haha serves ‘em right.



Twitter glitching too: [Immediately turns on CNN to see if it’s a cyberattack.] — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) October 4, 2021

instagram is down. can I come over and look at your food — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 4, 2021

The best part of WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook going down is Twitter trolling them. LMAO 😭 #facebookdownpic.twitter.com/drwbo208RZ — M (@mazzzoff) October 4, 2021

