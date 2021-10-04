Funny Tweets About The Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Outages

Caroline Bologna
·4 min read

Facebook and its apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, went down Monday, so naturally everyone fled to Twitter.

While the company has still not shared the cause of the outages, people are flexing their comedic muscles by tweeting jokes about the whole situation nonetheless. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the funniest tweets about the social media outages.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories